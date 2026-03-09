Janhvi Kapoor Opts For 'Keto Cake' On Her 29th Birthday; Chicken 29 & Param Sundari On 5 Course Menu | Instagram @manasvimanggal

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 29th birthday on March 6 with an intimate dinner party attended by her close friends and family. While birthday celebrations are usually associated with indulgent desserts and lavish meals, Janhvi kept things aligned with her fitness-focused lifestyle by choosing a keto-friendly cake and a thoughtfully curated five-course menu.

Celebrity private chef Manasvi Mangal recently shared glimpses and details from the celebration on social media, revealing how the actress requested a keto-based cake and a carefully designed menu that balanced indulgence with healthy ingredients. The chef’s Instagram post highlighted Janhvi’s dedication to maintaining her diet even on special occasions.

TAKE A LOOK:

The elaborate five-course menu featured a mix of gourmet ingredients including caviar, rice, corn, chicken, cheese, tomato, chilli, lamb, pickles, basil, cacao, pistachio and berries. The dishes were creatively crafted into a themed meal with interesting names such as Chicken 29 and Param Sundari, adding a playful yet luxurious touch to the celebration.

Sharing her experience of curating the menu, Chef Manasvi Mangal wrote in her Instagram post, "@janhvikapoor likes to make my life difficult by making me do keto menus/ cake, even on her birthdayy but the self-control woman!! Really is inspiring!"

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her disciplined fitness routine and diet. The actress often follows a high-protein keto diet and prefers low-carb alternatives to traditional Indian dishes. One of her popular choices is a 'keto paneer paratha.'

The actress was recently spotted visiting Mumbai's recently opened The Rameshwaram Cafe along with her boyfriend, Shikhar Paharia, in a casual outing to try out the South Indian delicacies.