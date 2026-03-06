Janhvi Kapoor Climbs 3,550 Steps Barefoot At Tirumala Temple, Seeks Lord Balaji's Blessings – WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor at Tirumala temple | Images Courtesy: Instagram / ANI)

Janhvi Kapoor, often admired for her spiritual inclinations and frequent temple visits, once again made headlines for her devotion. The Bollywood actress recently undertook a heartfelt pilgrimage to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, choosing to walk barefoot along the sacred Alipiri Footpath before offering prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara, also known as Lord Balaji.

Janhvi climbs 3,550 steps

The Gen-Z actress reportedly climbed nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri stairway route, a path that thousands of devotees take each day as an act of faith and devotion. Instead of opting for a vehicle ride to the hilltop temple, Janhvi followed the age-old tradition, completing the spiritual trek like many other pilgrims who visit the holy site. Despite the demanding trek, Janhvi appeared calm and composed throughout the pilgrimage.

For the darshan visit, Janhvi kept her appearance understated and graceful in a comfortable white kurta-pyjama set featuring delicate floral detailing. Staying true to the temple's customs, the actress kept her styling minimal. Her hair was left in a natural style, and she appeared with a fresh, makeup-free look, letting the moment remain focused on devotion rather than glamour.

More about the temple

The Tirumala temple, perched atop the seventh hill of the Tirumala range in Andhra Pradesh, is considered one of the most visited pilgrimage destinations in the world. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a revered incarnation of Vishnu, the shrine attracts millions of devotees annually who come seeking blessings and spiritual solace.

Janhvi’s barefoot climb and temple visit once again highlighted her spiritual side, something fans have often noticed through her frequent visits to sacred shrines across India.

