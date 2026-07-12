Janhvi Kapoor Brings Full Barati Vibes In Regal Anarkali At Anshula's Wedding, Plays Dhol In Viral Video

The wedding celebrations may have wrapped up, but Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's big day is still serving unforgettable fashion and feel-good moments. While the bride looked radiant, it was Janhvi Kapoor who stole the spotlight during the baraat festivities. Dressed in a regal blue ensemble, the actress ditched the sidelines, picked up the dhol and turned into the ultimate barati.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in royal blue Anarkali

For the lively wedding procession, Janhvi embraced classic Indian elegance in a stunning royal blue Anarkali curated by stylist Meagan Concessio. The floor-length ensemble by Mayyur Girotra flowed beautifully with every step, while full sleeves and a dramatic backless added a graceful touch.

Intricate antique gold zari embroidery and shimmering sequin detailing framed the neckline, sleeve cuffs and the broad hem, lending the ensemble a rich, festive finish.

Keeping the look coordinated, Janhvi paired the Anarkali with matching blue churidar bottoms and a complementing dupatta. The drape featured an ornate embroidered border reflecting the intricate craftsmanship seen throughout the outfit, tying the entire look together beautifully.

The actress elevated her ethnic ensemble with a statement choker necklace, matching drop earrings, stacked gold-toned kadas and oversized traditional rings. Completing the festive look was a pair of embellished metallic gold juttis featuring sparkling crystal accents.

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For beauty, Janhvi kept things polished with a sleek centre-parted bun, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and nude lips, allowing the embroidered Anarkali to remain the hero of the look.

Her dhol performance became the highlight

Beyond her outfit, it was Janhvi's infectious energy that truly stole hearts. Videos circulating online showed the actress fully immersed in the celebrations, happily playing the dhol as family and friends danced around her. With the instrument strapped across her shoulder, Janhvi confidently matched the wedding beats, smiling throughout and embracing every moment of the festivities.