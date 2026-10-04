Jacqueline Fernandez’s 7-Day Workout Routine: Actress Mixes Strength Training, Cardio, Padel And Dance To Stay Fit

Jacqueline Fernandez appears to have found a fun way to keep her fitness routine from feeling repetitive. The actress recently gave followers a glimpse of how she spent an entire week moving between different forms of exercise, working on everything from strength and endurance to flexibility and coordination.

Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’s 7-day workout week

The actress kicked off her workout week with a lower-body session, putting her focus on strengthening her legs and lower-body muscles.

By Tuesday, she switched things up with a morning run, heading outdoors with a few friends. The following day brought a different kind of challenge as Jacqueline took to the padel court, where she showed off her arm strength while playing.

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Thursday was dedicated to Pilates, with the actress turning her attention towards her core. She followed that with an upper-body workout on Friday, creating a more balanced strength-focused routine across the week.

Jacqueline then welcomed the weekend with something more energetic and playful – a dance class on Saturday, where she grooved along to music.

Her final workout clip brought things closer to home. Jacqueline chose to exercise at home before ending the week with some quality time with her furry companions. In the final moment shared on Instagram, she could be seen happily chasing her cat around the house.

How this workout plan benefit

Jacqueline’s varied routine highlights how different forms of exercise can work different aspects of fitness. Lower- and upper-body strength workouts can help build muscular strength and endurance, while running is a form of aerobic exercise that supports cardiovascular fitness.

Padel combines movement, quick changes in direction and racket work, making it a mix of physical activity, coordination and agility. Meanwhile, Pilates places emphasis on controlled movements, core engagement, balance and body awareness.

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A dance workout can add an enjoyable form of cardiovascular activity while also involving coordination and full-body movement. Exercising at home can also make staying active more convenient, particularly when there is limited time or access to a gym.

Rather than relying on just one form of exercise, Jacqueline’s week shows how strength, cardio, core-focused movement and recreational activities can all feature in an active routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.