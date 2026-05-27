 Jacqueline Fernandez Poses Along The Shores Of French Riviera In Unseen Cannes 2026 Look: Check Out
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Jacqueline Fernandez Poses Along The Shores Of French Riviera In Unseen Cannes 2026 Look: Check Out

Jacqueline Fernandez continues her Cannes 2026 fashion streak even after the festival ended. The actress recently shared stunning French Riviera pictures in a sparkling couture gown by Rahul Mishra. Featuring intricate embroidery, crystals, sheer textures, and a thigh-high slit, the look was styled with a statement diamond choker, glowing makeup, and soft curls, serving full post-Cannes glamour.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez Poses Along The Shores Of French Riviera In Unseen Cannes 2026 Look: Check Out

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 may have officially wrapped up, but Jacqueline Fernandez clearly isn't done giving us fashion moments yet. Just when fans thought her French Riviera style streak had ended, the actress shared a series of sun-soaked pictures in an exquisite ensemble, instantly sending fashion lovers into a frenzy.

Take a look:

Jacqueline's Rahul Mishra couture in Cannes

Posing against the scenic backdrop of the French Riviera, Jacqueline looked effortlessly glamorous in a shimmering couture creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. She wore a Citrine Terrain gown from Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2026 couture collection titled Alchemy.

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Inspired by the glowing beauty of citrine stones and the textures of the Earth, the ensemble blended craftsmanship with sculptural elegance. The figure-hugging silhouette beautifully traced Jacqueline’s frame before flowing into a sleek hemline with a dramatic thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of drama to the otherwise ethereal look.

The gown was studded with intricate hand embroidery featuring crystals, beads, sequins, thread work, and sheer detailing layered across the fabric. Under the Riviera sunlight, the embellishments reflected beautifully, giving the outfit an almost molten glow.

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But it wasn’t just the gown doing all the work. Jacqueline leaned fully into high-glam styling by pairing the couture piece with two dazzling diamond chokers and a few chunky diamond rings that added sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble.

Keeping the beauty look fresh and luminous, Jacqueline opted for glowing summer makeup featuring radiant skin, softly flushed cheeks, bronzed highlights, shimmering eye makeup, and glossy nude lips. Her hair was styled in soft side-parted curls that perfectly complemented the breezy elegance of the French Riviera setting.

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