Jacob & Co. Unveils Mahadev Watch Engraved With Lord Shiva Figure, 'Om Namah Shivaya' On The Dial

Jacob & Co. launches Epic X Mahadev Edition | Instagram

Luxury watches are no longer just about complicated movements, precious materials or oversized cases. For its latest Epic X creation, Jacob & Co. has brought something far more symbolic to the wrist - Lord Shiva. The luxury watchmaker has unveiled its first Mahadev Edition, combining Hindu imagery with its signature high-energy mechanical watchmaking.

Unveiled online on September 16, the Epic X Mahadev Edition places Lord Shiva at the heart of a highly detailed skeletonised dial. Inspired by Shiva’s role in creation, preservation and destruction, the timepiece gives familiar spiritual symbols a distinctly contemporary setting.

A dial built around Mahadev

The first thing that catches the eye is the openworked dial, where an image of Shiva is positioned alongside some of the symbols closely associated with him. His trishul, damru and the sacred Om symbol form part of the intricate composition, while the words "Om Namah Shivaya" appear at the 6 o’clock position.

Rather than keeping these elements visible only during the day, Jacob & Co. has added blue Super-LumiNova to parts of the design. Once the lights go down, the accents glow blue, giving the watch a completely different appearance while representing divine energy and spiritual awakening.

The result is a timepiece where the religious inspiration is not simply an added motif but forms the visual centre of the watch.

Inside the 44mm titanium case

The Mahadev Edition retains the bold proportions associated with the Epic X collection. Its 44mm titanium case gives the watch a substantial presence while keeping the construction lightweight and technical.

Inside is Jacob & Co.’s JCAM02 skeleton calibre, a manual-winding mechanical movement that operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour. It offers a 48-hour power reserve, meaning the watch can continue running for two days when fully wound.

The skeleton construction also means the mechanics are not hidden away behind a conventional dial. Instead, the movement becomes part of the overall visual language, allowing the intricate machinery to sit alongside the Mahadev-inspired artwork.

When spirituality meets high watchmaking

The design also plays with the contrast between traditional symbolism and contemporary watchmaking. Shiva’s imagery, the Om symbol and the inscription are placed within an openworked, technical framework, while the luminous blue details add a modern edge.

For Jacob & Co., the Mahadev Edition marks its first tribute to Lord Shiva and adds another distinctly Indian chapter to its collection of culturally inspired timepieces.

Its price has not been publicly disclosed yet, keeping the cost of the jaw-dropping new creation under wraps for now.