Anant Ambani Wears Rare 300 Diamonds-Studded Watch With 'Lord Shiva Figure & Om Carving', Costs Over ₹10 Crore

Anant Ambani wears Opera Godfather Baguette ‘Shiva’ watch | Image Courtesy: Jacob & Co.

If there’s one name that can compete with Bollywood actor Salman Khan when it comes to having a rare watch collection, it's Anant Ambani. And his latest sighting proves exactly why. Known for owning some of the most extravagant timepieces in India, the youngest Ambani heir recently stepped out wearing a watch that goes far beyond function; it’s a striking blend of art, heritage, and high-end engineering.

Check it out below:

Inside Anant Ambani's Lord Shiva watch with 300 diamonds

In a new picture shared by luxury watch label Jacob & Co., Anant was spotted wearing one of their opulent creations named the Opera Godfather Baguette ‘Shiva’. Far from your average luxury watch, this one is a deeply intricate piece that merges spiritual symbolism with cutting-edge craftsmanship.

Image Courtesy: Jacob & Co. |

One of the highlights of this timepiece is a finely crafted figurine of Lord Shiva placed right at the centre of the dial, making it both visually striking and culturally rooted. Adding to its uniqueness is an ‘Om’ engraving that sits prominently on the watch face, tying the entire design to a spiritual theme.

This isn’t just about aesthetics; the watch also features serious engineering. Crafted in 18K rose gold, the case alone is encrusted with over 300 baguette-cut diamonds, giving it an unmistakable sparkle.

Image Courtesy: Jacob & Co. |

Inside, the watch houses an incredibly complex mechanism made up of 658 components, including a flying triple-axis tourbillon, one of the most sophisticated features in watchmaking. But what really sets it apart is its built-in music box that plays a signature tune on demand, making it more than just a timepiece.

Image Courtesy: Jacob & Co. |

Described as a “pièce unique", this watch is a one-of-a-kind creation, designed to stand apart. With a reported value of nearly $2 million (approximately ₹10–12 crore), it sits comfortably among the most expensive watches ever spotted in India.