Motherhood may change several things, but it certainly doesn't mean giving up on the things you love. And Gauahar Khan just proved that! The actress-model recently made her way back to the runway after welcoming her second child, and she did it in style. She walked for designer Mandira Wirk's 'Love Paradise' resort collection on November 14 at The Bombay Club in Mumbai, marking her first ramp appearance since becoming a mother of two.

Gauahar Khan on returning to the runway after her second baby

For Gauahar, the runway isn't new territory, and her pregnancy journeys have actually been a part of some special fashion moments. She walked with her baby bump while expecting her second son, Farwaan, in September 2025. Interestingly, she had also walked the ramp during her first pregnancy with Zehaan, although she hadn't announced the news back then.

After a gap of 1 year and 2 months, getting back on the runway was naturally special. Talking about the experience, she said, "This was my first runway appearance after having my second baby. I had walked once while he was still in my tummy, but now he has already turned one, so it had been quite some time. It was lovely to be back."

And walking while pregnant? That's a memory she holds close. Gauahar was happy to see designers and the fashion industry making space for expectant mothers on the runway, something she got to experience during both her pregnancies.

"It feels wonderful to see pregnant women being welcomed on the runway. Walking while expecting was a very special experience for me. I got the opportunity to be a showstopper during both my pregnancies, and that made it even more meaningful. My babies were part of those moments, and that is something I will always cherish," she added with a big smile.

For the unversed, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar are parents to two boys, Zehaan, born on May 10, 2023, and Farwaan, born on September 1, 2025.

Her take on celebrity showstopper vs models

Celebrity showstoppers are a regular feature at fashion events, but their presence often sparks a debate. While some enjoy seeing their favourite actors walk the ramp, others compare them with professional models and question whether celebrities should be given these opportunities.

But does all that criticism really matter? Gauahar doesn't seem to think so. According to her, actors are generally invited to walk as special appearances rather than pursuing modelling as their full-time profession.

"They don't do that for a living, right? They're being invited for a special appearance," she said, adding that people will always have something to say about others.

"People like to judge, and that's their business. Those who are getting the opportunity should just ignore it," she added.

For Gauahar, getting back on the ramp was less about making a grand comeback and more about enjoying something she has always loved. Between motherhood, work and fashion, she's clearly finding her own way to balance it all, one runway walk at a time.

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