'It Was Time For A Refresh': Why Did Instagram Change Its Logo After 10 Years?

In a big update that no one saw coming, Meta's Instagram has changed its logo after 10 years. Yes, Instagram has finally given its familiar wordmark a makeover, and the tiny design tweak has already caught the internet’s attention. While the platform hasn’t completely reinvented its iconic identity, it has quietly refreshed the lettering, giving the decade-old wordmark a cleaner, softer and more modern look.

Why did Instagram get new wordmark?

Instagram’s latest branding update is less of a dramatic makeover and more of a careful polish. The platform has redesigned its wordmark, the "Instagram" lettering that appears alongside its visual identity, marking its first such update in 10 years.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the refresh through posts on Instagram and Threads, and he also explained why the change was overdue after a decade of keeping the same lettering.

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"The wordmark at the top of the app hasn’t changed in 10 years, so it was time for a refresh,” Mosseri wrote. He described the new design as “cleaner and more modern,” while noting that it still takes inspiration from Instagram’s original look and the “simplicity and craft” associated with the platform.

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What has actually changed

If the new logo looks almost identical at first glance, that’s because Instagram hasn’t attempted to reinvent its identity. Instead, the focus is primarily on the font and shape of the letters.

The updated wordmark retains the familiar script-inspired style but gives the lettering softer curves and a more contemporary, handwritten feel. Some of the differences become more obvious when comparing individual characters, particularly letters such as “s”, “g” and “r”, which have been subtly redrawn.

The idea appears to be keeping Instagram recognisable while making the typography feel cleaner and more refined.

Importantly, this is not another overhaul of Instagram’s famous camera icon. Unlike the major visual transformation the platform introduced in 2016, the current change does not replace its recognisable gradient camera symbol or indicate a fundamental redesign of the app.

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Internet has mixed feelings

As expected, a branding change this small has still managed to generate plenty of reactions online. While some users appreciated the cleaner appearance, others wondered whether Instagram really needed to alter something so familiar.

One joke that gained attention was that the redesigned lettering could look like “Instagzam”, with users poking fun at the updated shapes.