What Is Flybrary? The Unique Airport Reading Initiative Now Available Across 68 Indian Airports

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Waiting at an airport usually means scrolling endlessly, grabbing a coffee or watching the clock until boarding begins. But for book lovers, that wait could now come with a much better option. Across India, a growing airport initiative is putting books within easy reach of passengers, and the best part is, there is no purchase involved.

Called Flybrary, the new initiative allows travellers to pick a book, read it during their journey and return it at another participating airport, turning otherwise idle travel time into an opportunity to read.

What is Flybrary?

Flybrary is essentially a free, self-service library located inside airports. Passengers can browse the collection, choose a book they would like to read and take it along for their flight.

Once they arrive at their destination, they can return the book to a Flybrary shelf there, helping keep the reading cycle moving from one traveller to another.

Depending on the airport, passengers may also be able to take books home and return them during a future airport visit. Travellers are also encouraged to donate books of their own, adding to the community-driven nature of the initiative.

Where did Flybrary begin?

According to reports, Flybrary was conceptualised by Sujit Mahapatra, founder of the Bakul Foundation, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The first pilot was introduced at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in February 2025. What began as a community-focused experiment has since grown into a nationwide airport reading initiative.

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Now available at 68 airports

The initiative has expanded significantly since its launch. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently highlighted Flybrary on social media after resharing a video by @travelermohit.

“Delighted to see passengers welcoming Flybrary!” he wrote, adding that the initiative is now available at 68 airports across India.

The minister described it as part of wider efforts to make airports more passenger-friendly spaces. Other initiatives mentioned alongside Flybrary include UDAN Yatri Cafes, Awasar SHG outlets, Kids Zones and free Wi-Fi.

Today, Flybraries can be found at airports including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bhuj, Darbhanga, Khajuraho, Kullu-Manali, Mangaluru, Diu and Amritsar, among others.