Isha Ambani Oozes Supermodel Energy In Custom Schiaparelli Ensemble

When it comes to making a statement without going overboard, Isha Ambani continues to set the bar high. Whether she's attending global fashion events or exclusive soirées, the businesswoman has mastered the art of letting couture do the talking. Her latest appearance was no different, as she stepped out in a chic custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture creation that effortlessly blended artistic drama with understated sophistication.

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli

For the outing, Isha chose a bespoke ensemble from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture collection. The outfit reimagined the runway design while staying true to the fashion house's signature sculptural craftsmanship and meticulous detailing.

The couture piece featured a fitted black lace top adorned with intricate floral embroidery, creating a delicate illusion effect across the body. The figure-skimming bodice accentuated her frame before transitioning into a structured peplum waist that added architectural volume to the design. The ensemble then flowed into a sleek midi-length skirt finished with an elegant scalloped hem.

The standout feature, however, was the dramatic neckline. Crafted in an eye-catching ombré palette, it blended rich turquoise into soft sky-blue tones, creating a sculptural effect that instantly drew attention.

Rather than overwhelming the couture with heavy styling, Isha kept her accessories thoughtfully restrained. She paired the outfit with Schiaparelli's signature black velvet keyhole pumps featuring the label's iconic gold-toned accents. Adding another layer of luxury, she carried a sleek geometric Chanel Plexiglass clutch that complemented the modern aesthetic of the ensemble.

Her jewellery remained equally refined. Diamond drop earrings paired with statement ear cuffs introduced just the right amount of sparkle without distracting from the intricate details of the couture piece.

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For her beauty look, Isha embraced clean, polished glamour. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a centre-parted bun, allowing the sculptural neckline to remain fully visible. Softly smoked eyes, well-defined brows, subtle contouring, naturally flushed cheeks and a nude lip completed the sophisticated makeup palette.