Is This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch

When it comes to making headlines, Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela rarely does things halfway. This year, for her 32nd birthday on February 25, the actress turned the celebration into a spectacle that left social media stunned. At the centre of it all? A towering seven-tier cake reportedly valued at a jaw-dropping ₹16 crore, complete with real diamonds.

Urvashi's luxurious birthday cake

Urvashi shared the video of her grand cake on Instagram, writing, "BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION BEGINS 💎💎💎💎 THANK YOUUUUU ♥️🌹🥰🥹." Dressed in a white bathrobe and oversized sunglasses, the actress can be seen swooning over her gigantic birthday treat.

The extravagant dessert was adorned with gold accents and diamonds shimmered under the lights, designed as a grand, multi-layered masterpiece that looked more like a royal installation than a birthday treat.

Check out the video below:

But beyond the glittering visuals, the actress marked her birthday with a meaningful gesture. Urvashi travelled to Bageshwar Dham, where she supported the wedding of 251 underprivileged girls. Sharing the update online, she wrote, "NO MEDIA WILL SHOW YOU THIS 🙏🏻"

As per media reports, she personally interacted with the brides, offered her blessings, and extended financial and material assistance to ensure the ceremonies were conducted with dignity and joy. The initiative aimed to ease the economic burden on families struggling to arrange their daughters’ marriages.

