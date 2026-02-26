 Is This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIs This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch

Is This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 32nd birthday on February 25 by cutting a seven-tier cake reportedly worth ₹16 crore and studded with real diamonds. Videos from the lavish celebration went viral instantly. She also supported the wedding of 251 underprivileged girls at Bageshwar Dham, offering financial and material assistance to families in need.

Aanchal CUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to making headlines, Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela rarely does things halfway. This year, for her 32nd birthday on February 25, the actress turned the celebration into a spectacle that left social media stunned. At the centre of it all? A towering seven-tier cake reportedly valued at a jaw-dropping ₹16 crore, complete with real diamonds.

Urvashi's luxurious birthday cake

Urvashi shared the video of her grand cake on Instagram, writing, "BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION BEGINS 💎💎💎💎 THANK YOUUUUU ♥️🌹🥰🥹." Dressed in a white bathrobe and oversized sunglasses, the actress can be seen swooning over her gigantic birthday treat.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Are Married! Inside Virosh's Royal Udaipur Wedding Venue With...
article-image

The extravagant dessert was adorned with gold accents and diamonds shimmered under the lights, designed as a grand, multi-layered masterpiece that looked more like a royal installation than a birthday treat.

FPJ Shorts
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
Telangana: FIR Filed After Miscreants Vandalise Lord Hanuman's Idol At 200-Year-Old Hyderabad Temple | Video
Telangana: FIR Filed After Miscreants Vandalise Lord Hanuman's Idol At 200-Year-Old Hyderabad Temple | Video
Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive Triggers Chaos In Marol; Hundreds Of Aspirants, Hawkers Clog Narrow Streets; Dug Up Roads Add To Traffic Woes
Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive Triggers Chaos In Marol; Hundreds Of Aspirants, Hawkers Clog Narrow Streets; Dug Up Roads Add To Traffic Woes

Check out the video below:

But beyond the glittering visuals, the actress marked her birthday with a meaningful gesture. Urvashi travelled to Bageshwar Dham, where she supported the wedding of 251 underprivileged girls. Sharing the update online, she wrote, "NO MEDIA WILL SHOW YOU THIS 🙏🏻"

Read Also
BTS X Armaan Malik Soon? Indian Singer Wish To Work With K-Pop Band; Hints At New Music | FPJ...
article-image
Read Also
Malaika Arora Opens New Thai-European Restaurant 'Sweeney' Under 90-Year-Old Mango Tree In Mumbai
article-image

As per media reports, she personally interacted with the brides, offered her blessings, and extended financial and material assistance to ensure the ceremonies were conducted with dignity and joy. The initiative aimed to ease the economic burden on families struggling to arrange their daughters’ marriages.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on