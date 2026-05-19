'Is This Really Radhika Merchant?' Ambani's 'Bahu' Grooves To Dhol Beats At Friend's Wedding Baraat; Serves 'Desi Girl' Energy | Instagram @ambani_update

Radhika Merchant is once again winning hearts online with her cheerful and wholesome personality. Ever since becoming a part of the Ambani family, Radhika has continued to grab attention not just for her fashion choices but also for her warm and relatable public appearances.

This time, a viral video shared by the Instagram page “ambani_update” has made social media completely obsessed. In the clip, Radhika can be seen dancing her heart out to energetic dhol beats during what is reportedly a friend’s wedding baraat. The candid moment instantly caught attention online, with netizens praising her carefree “desi girl” energy and natural vibe.

Unlike the ultra-glamorous appearances often associated with the Ambani family, Radhika kept the moment refreshingly real as she danced freely in the middle of the baraat procession surrounded by traditional drummers and wedding guests. Carrying a delicate decorative umbrella while grooving to the music, she looked completely immersed in the joyful celebration.

'Is This Really Radhika Merchant?' Ambani's 'Bahu' Grooves To Dhol Beats At Friend's Wedding Baraat; Serves 'Desi Girl' Energy | Instagram @ambani_update

For the occasion, Radhika embraced elegant festive fashion in a graceful pink ethnic ensemble. She wore a sleeveless kurta set that beautifully balanced traditional craftsmanship with modern simplicity. The outfit featured intricate motifs spread across the fabric, adding timeless festive charm to the look while maintaining a relaxed, comfortable silhouette ideal for wedding festivities.

One of the standout details of the ensemble was the heavily embellished neckline featuring delicate embroidery and mirror-work that added sparkle and richness to the outfit. She paired the kurta with matching bottoms and a coordinated dupatta draped over her shoulders, keeping the styling effortless yet sophisticated.

Social media users were particularly surprised and impressed to see the Ambani family’s “choti bahu” dancing so openly and joyfully in the streets during the baraat celebrations.

Many online reactions highlighted how refreshing and relatable the moment felt, with several users commenting on how naturally Radhika blended into the authentic Indian wedding atmosphere despite belonging to one of India’s most high-profile business families, while some expressed disbelief and asked if "she's really Radhika Merchant!"