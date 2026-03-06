Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At 66? Veteran Actor's White Saree Look At Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception Sparks Buzz

Veteran star Neena Gupta, known for her bold fashion choices and timeless elegance, made a striking appearance at newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The 66-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning ivory saree, but it was the shape of her drape that set social media abuzz, sparking wild speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Neena Gupta wows in ivory saree

Draped in a creamy off-white saree by the House of Msaba with bold gold foil motifs and a delicate zari border, Neena exuded sophistication. She paired the saree with a modern halter-neck blouse in the same ivory shade, which beautifully framed her shoulders and collarbones.

Her accessories, featuring a statement gold choker, stacked red and gold bangles, and a vibrant red potli bag, added a regal touch to her ensemble. Soft, natural makeup and loose, centre-parted hair completed her graceful look.

Internet reacts

However, the internet quickly turned its attention to a visible bump beneath her saree, with some users questioning, "Neena Gupta is age mai pregnant ho gai hai?" and “She is expecting?? Wow.”

Others rushed to her defence, reminding everyone, “Her life, her choice; learn how to focus on yourself,” and “Come on, it’s her choice to get pregnant or not. Anyway, she looks beautiful.”

Despite the online chatter, Neena Gupta, who is married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, has not addressed the rumours. Sharing a glimpse from Virosh's wedding reception on her Instagram, the actress expressed, "It was so heart warming to meet you both and your families, so warm, so respectful, so beautiful. God bless you both. Love you. - Neena & Vivek."

