Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married? Viral Video Spots Her Walking Into A Wedding Dress Store In Japan With Lewis Hamilton & Khloé Kardashian | Instagram @iamsofiabella

Rumours are swirling around Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton after a viral video from their recent trip to Tokyo caught fans’ attention online.

The clip, which surfaced on March 22, shows Kim, Lewis, and Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian walking together through the city. What truly sparked curiosity, however, was a passerby claiming that the group was entering a wedding dress store, fueling speculation that wedding plans might be on the cards.

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While there has been no official confirmation from either Kim or Lewis regarding a relationship or engagement, the sighting has sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering if the outing was more than just a casual visit.

For the day out, Kim turned heads in a sleek, long-sleeved grey dress featuring a thigh-high slit, paired with black boots. While Lewis kept it relaxed in a brown jacket and baggy pants. Khloé, meanwhile, opted for a casual yet chic look in a white collared shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

The trio appeared comfortable and at ease, adding fuel to ongoing rumours about Kim and Lewis’ alleged romance. However, neither star has publicly addressed the speculation so far.

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