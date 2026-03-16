Hollywood's Biggest Stars Celebrate In Style At The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Gold, Bella Hadid Struts Her Stuff In Beige

After the glamorous ceremony at the 98th Academy Awards came to an end, Hollywood’s biggest stars continued the celebrations at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Among those who stole the spotlight was entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet wearing a form-fitting gold gown by Gucci.
Adding a unique twist to the outfit, Kardashian styled the look with icy blue coloured contact lenses, creating a striking contrast against the warm gold tones of the gown.
Kendall Jenner
Ana de Armas
Bella Hadid
Hailey Bieber
Rita Ora
Tate McRa
Dua Lipa
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