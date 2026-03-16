Hollywood's Biggest Stars Celebrate In Style At The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party: Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Gold, Bella Hadid Struts Her Stuff In Beige

Oscars Afterparty: Kim Kardashian Turns On The Heat In Gold Figure-Hugging Gucci Gown At Vanity Fair Bash | x

After the glamorous ceremony at the 98th Academy Awards came to an end, Hollywood’s biggest stars continued the celebrations at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Among those who stole the spotlight was entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet wearing a form-fitting gold gown by Gucci.

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Adding a unique twist to the outfit, Kardashian styled the look with icy blue coloured contact lenses, creating a striking contrast against the warm gold tones of the gown.

Kendall Jenner

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Ana de Armas

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Bella Hadid

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Hailey Bieber

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Rita Ora

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Tate McRa

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Dua Lipa

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