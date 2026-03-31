'IPL Ready': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Gets New Makeover! Reveals Lot Of Travel On List This Season | Instagram @hair_rap_by_yoyo

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan is all set to return to the spotlight for the upcoming IPL season and she has got a stylish new makeover. As husband Jasprit Bumrah gears up for another intense season with Mumbai Indians, Sanjana is preparing for her on-screen commitments with a refreshed look.

The presenter recently grabbed attention on social media after her hair transformation video went viral. In the video, she is seen consulting celebrity hairstylist YOYO, explaining the kind of look she wanted for the busy cricket season ahead. The clip captures her going for a subtle yet noticeable change, opting for a caramel chocolate hair colour along with a slight trim of around one and a half inches.

Explaining the reason behind the makeover, Sanjana revealed that her previous hair had grown out since her last transformation during the Men's T20-World Cup and needed an update. She also mentioned that the upcoming months will involve extensive travel due to her work commitments during the IPL and Women's World Cup in England after that.

The final result was widely appreciated by fans online, with many calling it elegant and perfectly suited for her on-screen presence. Known for her poised hosting style during pre- and post-match shows, Sanjana continues to be a familiar face for cricket audiences during high-profile tournaments. Her relationship with Bumrah often wins hearts online, with fans admiring their supportive bond and candid moments together.

On the other hand, her partner-in-crime, Jasprit Bumrah gets ready for the second fixture of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals on April 4.