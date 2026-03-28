'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?': Trent Boult Welcomes Jasprit Bumrah With Viral 'Dhurandhar' Dialogue

Mumbai Indians welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2026 season with a hilarious Dhurandhar 2 reference. The fast bowler had been at the BCCI CoE, but is now available for the MI vs KKR game on Sunday.

Boult, who hails for New Zealand, delivered the dialogue in perfect Hindi with no hesitation. In his arrival video, fellow fast bowler Trent Boult can be seen saying "Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi."

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The dialogue comes from a high‑tension moment in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where the character Pinda delivers the line, and it unexpectedly resonated with viewers for its emotional punch and dramatic timing, enough to turn it into memes and pop‑culture references across Instagram, Facebook, and X.