International Yoga Day 2026: Two Mumbai Professionals Complete 108 Surya Namaskars Daily For 108 Days To Commemorate Yoga Day

As the world prepares to celebrate International Yoga Day, two Mumbai professionals have quietly completed a challenge that tested far more than their physical endurance. Over 108 consecutive days, communications entrepreneur Anand Mahesh Talari and brand consultant Hasrat Ali performed 108 Surya Namaskars every morning without missing a single day.

What began as a conversation between friends on March 1 evolved into a remarkable exercise in discipline, consistency and self-discovery. On June 16, five days before International Yoga Day, the duo completed their final set, having clocked an astonishing 11,664 Surya Namaskars each.

What was the trigger? “So, essentially, there were two aspects to it. The first was from a physical fitness perspective. According to my research, doing 108 Surya Namaskars a day is great for fitness, with calorie burning and improvement in flexibility,” says Anand. “However, the more important part for me was the mental strength part of it, as doing this on a daily basis, waking up very early in the morning, practising in open humid conditions, and the challenges of travel, etc., could have disrupted the resolve. I know that once I am able to achieve such a challenge, my confidence will improve in taking up any kind of challenge.”

Over the course of the challenge, the pair spent approximately 135 hours on their mats. Every day followed a structured 75-minute routine consisting of a warm-up, 108 Surya Namaskars, pranayama and yoga nidra. Together, the practice added up to 8,100 minutes of dedicated movement and mindfulness.

Yet for both men, the numbers tell only part of the story. “The numbers are the least interesting part of what took place,” informs Anand. “What changed internally is what really matters. We both noticed sharper focus and a sense of calm that stayed with us long after the practice ended each morning.”

Ali agrees. “At first, it feels like a challenge. Then it becomes a habit. Eventually, it becomes part of your identity. There comes a point where you stop negotiating with yourself every morning and simply show up.”

The journey, however, was far from easy. Contrary to what many might assume, the physical practice itself was not the toughest aspect. The real challenge was consistency. Every morning they began before sunrise, with alarms ringing at 4:30 AM regardless of weather, workload or travel schedules.

“There were days when Mumbai’s heat and humidity felt relentless,” recalls Ali. “There were mornings after late nights, work deadlines and travel. 108 Surya Namaskars were not the hard part. Getting out of bed at 4:30 AM every day was.”

They estimate that they took nearly 140,000 conscious breaths during the challenge, a statistic that highlights the meditative nature of the practice. “When you begin your day with a commitment like this, everything else feels more manageable,” says Anand. “You learn that motivation is unreliable. Consistency is what carries you through.”

Their experience also reinforced the value of companionship in achieving ambitious goals. The friends credit much of their success to the fact that they undertook the challenge together. “If we had attempted this individually, it would have been much harder,” says Ali. “There is tremendous power in accountability. Knowing someone else is waiting on the mat changes the equation completely.”

For anyone inspired by their accomplishment, both are quick to offer a note of caution. “People should understand that 108 Surya Namaskars is an intense practice,” shares Anand. “It is not something to jump into impulsively. Every individual has a different level of fitness, mobility and health. Consulting a doctor or qualified health professional before attempting something like this is extremely important.”

With the challenge now complete, neither plans to slow down. Instead, they see it as the foundation for a broader yoga journey that will include additional asanas, breathing techniques and mindfulness practices.

The final lesson, they say, is surprisingly simple.

“What starts as discipline eventually becomes freedom,” reflects Ali. “You discover that showing up every day is not about perfection. It is about keeping a promise to yourself. And over time, that changes far more than your body—it changes the way you live.”

For Anand and Ali, 11,664 Surya Namaskars were never the destination. They were simply the vehicle that carried them toward something deeper: a stronger mind, a steadier spirit and the quiet confidence that comes from doing the difficult thing, one day at a time.