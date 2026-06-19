International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty Swears By THIS Yoga Asana For Flexible Muscles At 51

Every year on June 21, people around the world roll out their yoga mats to celebrate International Yoga Day and embrace the ancient practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. And if there's one Bollywood celebrity who has consistently championed yoga over the years, it's Shilpa Shetty.

At 51, Shilpa continues to inspire millions with her dedication to fitness and wellness. From sharing healthy recipes to posting workout videos, the actress has made wellness an integral part of her lifestyle, and her fans can't get enough of it.

Shilpa swear by yoga for flexibility

Recently Shilpa motivated her followers with a slightly advanced yoga pose called Vartulasana. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself performing the asana with remarkable ease and control. In the clip, Shilpa smoothly transitions into the pose, balancing her body in a rounded, lifted position that requires a combination of flexibility, core strength, and stability.

While the posture appears graceful and calm, it is far from easy. Vartulasana is considered an intermediate-to-advanced yoga pose that challenges the body while improving overall alignment and mobility.

Check out the video below:

Vartulasana benefits

According to Shilpa, the asana offers several benefits that make it worth incorporating into a regular yoga practice. One of its key advantages is improved flexibility. The pose stretches and strengthens the spine while increasing mobility in the hamstrings and calves, helping the body become more agile over time.

Vartulasana is also believed to stimulate the thyroid gland, which may support a healthy metabolism. Additionally, the posture aids digestion and promotes better blood circulation, contributing to overall wellness.

Another major benefit lies in the upper body. The asana engages the shoulder blades and strengthens the upper back, making it an effective pose for improving posture and building stability.