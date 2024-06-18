International Yoga Day 2024: What Is Ustrasana & Its Benefits? Here's How To Perform Asana (Video)

Ustrasana Yoga | Canva

Ustrasana also referred to as the Camel Pose, is a yoga asana with several benefits for our body. 'Ustra' means camel, and 'asana' means pose or posture, which is why it is also called Camel Yoga Pose.

Ustrasana focuses on your chest and back, helping improve your body posture. In Camel pose, you stretch your spine without needing your arms for support. It is one of the easiest and ideal for beginners to start their journey in Yoga.

How To Perform Ustrasana?

1. Begin by getting in a kneeling pose, with your hips above your knees and thighs parallel to the floor.

2. Bring your hands on your hips while positioning your finger downwards, and align your body. Bring your tailbone down to the floor using your core.

3. Inhale a deep breath as you arch backwards by raising your chest towards the ceiling. Exhale your breath and arch backwards, reaching your hands up to your heels.

4. Then, support your back by placing your hands on your heels. Keep your neck in a neutral posture or slightly drop back.

5. Hold the position for 15-30 seconds and release it safely. Slowly come back to the start position as you release the Camel pose.

Benefits of Ustrasana

1. Regularly performing Ustrasana will provide several mental and physical health benefits.

2. It engages in core strength, which improves your body posture and stretches your spine, further reducing back pain and spine problems.

3. This position stimulates your abdomen organ and promotes digestion.

4. Involving in the breathing process during the asana promotes lung health and better respiratory function.

5. Ustrasana stretches your shoulder, chest, thighs, and abdomen, improving your body flexibility.

6. It is also ideal for improving your mental health and calming stress and anxiety.