International Self-Love Day: 8 ways to shower love on yourself

Self-love is the most powerful form of love !

The first step to getting more love in your life is by loving yourself, so why not kick off your self-love journey by celebrating Self-Love Day?

International Self-Love Day is celebrated every year on February 13. It was founded by Christine Arylo, author and self-love advocate.

Traditionally, we think of Valentine’s Day as something we can only celebrate if we have a romantic partner, and if we don’t, we miss out. By celebrating Self-Love Day the day before Valentine’s Day, we are reminding ourselves that we are valued and loved even if we are not in a romantic relationship.

Here are 8 ideas on how you can celebrate it so that it’s one of the most fun and fulfilling days you have all year!

Self-love meditation

One of the most effective ways to boost your feelings of self-love quickly is to do a self-love meditation! They are simple to do even if you have never meditated before, and they don't take long.

Cook your favourite food

Treat yourself to your favourite dish or a special dessert or snack that you can savour with enjoyment. Why not make it even more fun by cooking while dancing around the kitchen or having a sing-along as you go?

And, if you don’t enjoy cooking, just order something from the food delivery apps.

Write yourself a letter of gratitude

We all tend to be very harsh on ourselves, make sure to thank yourself. Write that letter of gratitude about what qualities, abilities, traits, and characteristics about yourself you are grateful for. Bring to mind everything that contributes to the amazing person that you are.

Mention all the incredible things that allow you to be better than the rest.

Keep going until you can’t think of anything more, and then read over what you’ve written to see just how incredible you are!!

Do something you love

Don’t keep putting off the things you love for another day, today’s the day to put aside some time for doing the things you really enjoy!

Read that book, watch the movie, solve that jigsaw puzzle, spend time in nature, or even spend some quality time with your kids. Indulge yourself by doing something you love.

Celebrate your wins

Celebrate all of your victories, no matter how big or small. Make a list of all your accomplishments, from minor ones like working out when you didn't feel like it to major ones like landing your dream job, purchasing a home, or becoming a mother.

Now celebrate!

Plan some goals

Give yourself a sense of excitement by setting some goals that you would love to achieve just for you, not worrying about what anyone else thinks or wants.

Think about what you’d love to achieve in the next 12 months? What makes you feel motivated and hopeful?

Meet your besties

Whether you’re able to do this in person or via a video call, take some time to catch up and laugh with your best friends. This could be anything from a casual chat to a party where you’re playing games and dancing along to some music.

Dressup for fun

Make yourself feel really fancy by doing your hair and makeup just because you can! Wear that dress that has been sitting in your closet for so long.

Mix and match different clothes, and watch YouTube videos on how to create different looks with your makeup.

Then, if you’re loving the look you’ve created, take some photos to share on your social profiles – or just keep them to yourself for when you want to recreate the look.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)