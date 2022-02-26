International Polar Bear Day: Quotes, GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Metaverse and SMS

International Polar Bear Day is an yearly day or an event marked on the 27th day of February.

The celebration coincides with the time period when polar bear moms and cubs are sleeping in their dens, with the aim to raise awareness about the conservation status of the polar bear.

Quotes, GIFs to share on WhatsApp, Metaverse and SMS on International Polar Bear Day, check here:

Every creature is beautiful when alive, than dead. He who understands will preserve life, than destroying it.

Harsh’ to us is ‘home’ for them – Ice is harsh to us and a home for polar bears, don’t let the ice melt.

Polar babies are so cute, cuddly and lovable, just like our babies. They have a right to live and survive.

Let us love and let us save the polar bears.

We like to stay warm, let the polar bears live cold.



Polar bears moms and cubs are cute in cold, let us enjoy the warmth in their lovely cuddles.

