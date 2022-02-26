Significance and ways to celebrate World NGO Day 2022

World NGO Day is an international day dedicated to recognize, celebrate and honour all non-governmental and nonprofit organizations, and the people behind them that contribute to the society all year around.

Back in 2014, the 27th of February became a historic day for the NGO community worldwide. This international calendar day, now known as “World NGO day,” was inaugurated for the first time internationally.

This day gives an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts and selfless service of volunteers, social activists, and well wisher for their welfare services towards the society.

How do you celebrate World NGO day?

There are various ways how you can participate in World NGO Day

#WorldNGODay – spread the word on social media.

Organize virtual interviews with local or international leaders on Skype/Zoom, record the video and share it on YouTube or Instagram reels.

Organize your virtual conference on World NGO Day 2021 - #WorldNGODay on Skype/Zoom, record and share it on social media. Your virtual conference will unite people from around the world

Organize activities to raise awareness, such as sharing messages with the community via online, TV, Radio, newsletters or local newspapers.

Organize your virtual Hackathon on World NGO Day. A hackathon is a sprint-like event, which is when people come together and discuss issues and problems, and then come up with ideas to solve them.

Organizing local NGO awards is a great way to thank people involved with NGOs.

Cooperate with local schools/universities to run simulated World NGO Day events for students/pupils to learn about challenges in the NGO sector.

Host celebratory events to raise awareness and funds.

Organize an NGO Network event to share ideas with other, offering complimentary services and goods.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:38 PM IST