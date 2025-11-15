International Men’s Day: How Men Are Choosing Balance Over Burnout

Pic: Freepik

In 2025, a silent revolution is redefining success for men. The cult of hustle and exhaustion is being replaced with a greater willingness to strive for balance. Conversations regarding mental health, and well-being in the workplace are louder than ever. In all walks of life, men are reworking the definition of ambition away from burn-out and towards sustainability, selecting mindfulness, family-time and emotional well-being as crucial definitions, rather than distractions of success.

Redefining success

A quiet revolution is in motion: men are no longer measuring success by degree of exhaustion. The relentless pursuit of hustle culture has now transformed into a more purposeful and present-motion. The modern man of today puts emphasis on meaning as opposed to milestones, and makes decisions with regard to careers and lifestyles that put quality of experience in their lives for personal development, mental health, and happiness ahead of money and expansion. From entrepreneurs opting for flexible work, to professionals incorporating an understanding and focus on their emotional state, the new paradigm of success is a balance of all parts of life, not an over-exhausted case of burnout. This International Men’s Day reflects a shift in the conversation of how much am I achieving to how deeply am I living.

Emotional awareness

From corporate offices to artistic studios, we see many getting out from under the pressure of the constant hustle to focus on mental health and emotional welfare. Therapy, once a stigma, is now discussed openly; meditation apps and weekends away, are becoming alternatives to nights out. Public figures and professional athletes alike are now talking about vulnerabilities, showing that strength is also self-awareness. The conversation is not about how much a man can endure, but how well he can live. Balance, empathy, and mental serenity are emerging as the new markers of success for a world that is finally learning to slow down.

Setting boundaries

As the world epitomizes long hours and incessant connectivity, the tides are beginning to change as more men tackle the hustle culture and set boundaries between work and life. In India, this scenario plays out in many ways, from a young professional in Mumbai logging off after hours to spend time with family, to a tech entrepreneur in Bengaluru instituting “no-meeting Fridays” to safeguard mental bandwidth. Boundaries defence is seen as evidence of self-awareness and emotional intelligence, rather than voicing a weakness. Conversations around mental health and work-life balance became prominent, especially post-COVID-19; either way, men are redefining success by how present and fulfilled they feel rather than how busy they are. Balance is the new badge of strength.

Embracing flexibility

The change today is moving from being constantly productive, to being intentional about how we live, with increased value placed on flexibility, family and personal interests. A businessman in Mumbai making time for an evening run, a tech professional in Bengaluru picking up his guitar again, and a new dad in Delhi making the choice to hybrid work to be more present at home - all three of these men are beginning to accept that recharging is just as important as doing work. This International Men's Day, the discussion is not about slowing down, but about being more present in the moment and a stepping stone to purpose beyond burnout.

Supportive circles

Men are redefining what lies in success by prioritizing connection over competition. The notion of always "hustling harder" is being replaced by something deeper - building supportive circles that lift people up instead of pass them by. From group workouts to mindful meetups, men are creating safe spaces for discussing vulnerability, mental health, and growth - not competition. These types of circles are different because they're about shared purpose, empathy, and balance instead of competition. As the conversations of masculinity changes, this new paradigm is a significant milestone in a journey towards authentic brotherhood and away from success ideology.

As society transitions from romanticizing burnout, men are remaking the definition of strength, opting to prioritize balance, kindness, and authentic connection over endless competition. The International Men's Day reminds us: success isn't about how much we withstand, but how much we live, develop, and uplift those who walk beside us.

(Vinayak Burman is Founder and Managing Partner, Vertices Partners, creator and host, The Lifeboat)