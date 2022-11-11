International Men’s Day 2022: All you need to know about andropause

Defined as a condition that decreases the male hormone, andropause generally affects men in their fifties. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, the frequency of andropause in Indian men was 33.1 per cent, basis the low serum-free testosterone levels. However, it was 26.1 per cent when both symptoms and low serum-free testosterone levels were considered. Although several symptoms are related to andropause, this condition can also increase the risk of other major health problems like osteoporosis, especially when it is not treated on time.

Is andropause different from menopause?

As individuals age, there is no doubt that human bodies go through numerous changes. These changes impact both the physical and mental aspects of a person. However, many physical changes occur in both men and women when they are between 40-60 years old.

One of these changes is a drastic drop in reproductive hormone levels, which is called menopause in women. Although the male equivalent is sometimes called andropause, there are some significant differences between the two. Some of them are included below:

Gradual changes

There is a significant and rapid decrease in hormones when a woman gets menopause. Once menopause happens in a woman, there is a drastic drop in estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and follicle-stimulating hormone within a few months until ovulation ceases altogether.

On the other hand, in andropause, the hormonal changes are slow. It can sometimes take years to be diagnosed and symptoms to be identified.

Does not cause infertility

It is well-known that the onset of menopause can signal the end of a woman's biological clock. This means that women's chances of getting pregnant decrease with menopause, although the same cannot be said for andropause.

While andropause can sometimes cause impotence or erectile dysfunction, it does not inhibit a man's ability to be fertile. Despite a reduction in testosterone levels, men can still produce semen viable for fertility.

Does not affect every man

There will always come a point in a woman's life when she experiences menopause, especially between the ages of 45 and 55. However, the same cannot be said for andropause. Not many men are diagnosed with this condition and only a few males go through the same.

Common causes

As mentioned before, every human body undergoes drastic changes as a person ages. As they age, the hormone levels of Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG) increase in men. This hormone pulls usable testosterone from the blood and binds it to the blood. Only the testosterone not bound by the SHBG hormone is available for the body to use. When this happens, the person will experience symptoms associated with low amounts of testosterone in their blood, causing various physical and mental changes, including mood swings and fatigue.

Although symptoms may vary from person to person, some common symptoms associated with andropause include:

Having a low sex drive, Difficulties getting erections or having weak erections, Depression and mood swings, Loss of strength or muscle mass, Weight gain, Hot flashes

Some of the above complications can also increase the risk of cardiovascular problems and osteoporosis (brittle bones).

The treatment

After andropause is diagnosed in a person, the treatment plan depends on the individual prognosis. Lifestyle changes like increased physical activities, reduction of stress, and a good diet can help effectively control the condition. Although testosterone treatment can have some side effects, a doctor can recommend it, if it is the best way forward for a particular case.

Some possible testosterone treatment options include skin patches, capsules, gels, and injections. However, since they can impact a person's physical and mental well-being, it is always recommended that they be used only after consultation with a specialist. In addition, these treatments should never be taken by an individual with prostate cancer or who is taking heart medicines like blood thinners.

In conclusion, it is normal for every person to experience a decline in testosterone levels, especially as one ages. For many men, symptoms associated with andropause are manageable, even without a treatment plan. However, if the symptoms affect a man’s daily life, a doctor should be consulted to manage and treat the symptoms.

(Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi)