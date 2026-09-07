International Literacy Day 2026: Check Date, Theme, History And Inspiring Quotes To Share

International Literacy Day 2026 | FPJ

Literacy is often seen as the simple ability to read and write, but its impact reaches much further. It can shape access to education, employment, information and wider opportunities. Every year, International Literacy Day puts the spotlight on this essential skill while also drawing attention to the gaps that still exist around the world.

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International Literacy Day 2026: Date, theme & more

International Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8. In 2026, the occasion marks its 60th anniversary, offering an opportunity to look back at decades of progress while considering what needs to change in the years ahead.

The theme for International Literacy Day 2026 is “Literacy for People, the Planet and Prosperity.” The theme looks at literacy beyond an individual skill, highlighting its connection with inclusion, sustainable development, livelihoods and economic opportunities. The 60th-anniversary celebration will also focus on both long-standing and emerging challenges facing literacy worldwide.

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History of International Literacy Day

The roots of International Literacy Day go back to 1966, when UNESCO proclaimed the observance during its 14th General Conference. The first celebrations were held in 1967, and September 8 has since become an annual occasion to underline the importance of literacy.

Over the decades, the day has brought governments, educators, organisations and communities together to discuss literacy and lifelong learning. The 2026 edition provides a milestone moment to reflect on achievements made over the past 60 years, identify gaps that remain and shape future literacy efforts.

Inspiring quotes to share on this day

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” – Stephen King

"Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." – Kofi Annan

“To acquire the habit of reading is to construct for yourself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life.” – Somerset Maugham

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." – Malala Yousafzai

“Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.” – Vera Nazarian

"Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." – Walter Cronkite

"You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation." – Brigham Young

“A child who reads will be an adult who thinks.” – Sasha Salmina

"Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all." – Aristotle

“We must strive for literacy and education that teach us to never quit questioning and probing at the assumptions of the day.” – Bryant McGill

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." – W.B. Yeats

"Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world." – Nelson Mandela

"There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all." – Jacqueline Kennedy

“Literacy could be the ladder out of poverty.” – Morgan Freeman

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." – B.B. King

“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” – Frederick Douglass