What Is Monti Fest? The Mangalorean Festival To Begin From September 8; Know Significance, Traditions And Celebrations

What Is Monti Fest | X/@indo_christian

Monti Fest is an important harvest festival celebrated by the Catholic community in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka, as well as by Mangalorean Catholics living across India and abroad. The festival is celebrated annually on September 8, and it coincides with the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and beautifully blends Christian faith with local Konkani traditions.

Monti Fest to begin from September 8

Monti Fest is a major Catholic Christian festival which is celebrated every year. The auspicious festival marks the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (the birthday of Mother Mary). The festival is also associated with the beginning of the harvest season. The name ‘Monti Fest’ is believed to have originated from Monti or Monte Mariano. It is a famous shrine dedicated to Mother Mary at Farangipet near Mangaluru.

Significance of Monti Fest

Monti Fest holds both religious and cultural significance. The festival celebrates the birth of the Virgin Mary while also expressing gratitude for the year’s first harvest. It symbolises thanksgiving, family unity and respect for nature.

One of the most cherished traditions is the blessing of new harvest, especially freshly harvested paddy, just like the regional harvest festivals such as Onam or Pongal. To mark the festival, churches conduct special prayers and Masses, while devotees offer flowers and produce as a gesture of gratitude.

Traditions and celebrations

One of the key traditions associated with Monti Fest is the flower offering to Mother Mary. Children often collect colourful flowers and offer them before a statue of the infant Mary. In many churches, the statue is decorated beautifully for the occasion.

Families also celebrate the festival at home by preparing a special meal using vegetables and ingredients from the new harvest. A traditional vegetarian feast is an important part of the celebrations, with dishes such as seasonal vegetable preparations, rice and sweets served to family members and guests.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgNA6HCAYZ4

Celebration of heritage

For Mangalorean Catholics, Monti Fest is more than a religious celebration. It is a celebration of their Konkani heritage, agricultural roots and community traditions.