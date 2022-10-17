International Forgive an Ex Day 2022: Should one forgive their past partner? | Unsplash

Love is a feeling that is often cherished. How about those times of letting your love go for the better? Be it for one's own mental health or due to some clashes and concerns, if a relationship didn't stay to the "forever goals", there's no way in cribbing about the past. Also, moving on and forgiving one's ex are things easier said than done.

Forgiving one's ex is a way of letting go your past, and moving towards a fresh start. Why hold bad memories? Cherishing beautiful memories can be a choice while you forgive your ex. Holding grudges can make you arrogant and it can also mentally destroy you.

On this International Forgive an ex Day, observed every year on October 17, we bring to you some points that can help you settle over the worsened relationship between you and your ex.

Here are the five points of views that you can consider dealing with your past relationship:

1. Forgive and patch-up

Giving it a second chance may work in some cases. Forgiving and getting back with your ex-lover must ideally involve letting go the bad experiences and starting a fresh journey. Forgiving and mingling again by accepting each other can be a rejuvenating moment towards one's relationship.

2. Forgive and be in touch

Forgiving your ex will help you to heal mentally. Without holding on unsettled feelings, it's good to express it out and sort things. However, not all would prefer patching up or going back into a relationship. Thus, forgiving and staying in touch in certain occasions can be a diplomatic move. This will eventually lead to positivity and betterment in the rapport between the two.

3. Forgive and forget

The popular saying "Forgive and forget" can be a way to deal with your real-life relationships. If you have no minds to get back, you can keep it to self. Despite instances reminding one of the former partner, it is advised that we don't stick around the past days of nostalgia. Trying to forget and move on is a step not so easy, but a technique that can heal benefit mental wellbeing.

4. Forgive, Realise and DON'T repeat

Only forgiving your ex might not be the only thing one desires; some would want a revenge while some look for ways to stay low-key. Realising one's mistakes of what didn't let a relationship work, or made things toxic, can be an effective in one's life.

5. Forgive for the better

Forgiving your ex helps is oriented towards self-healing. Is it a good to forgive them who probably ruined your life moments and created troubled your past? Depending on one's own circumstances, one must be able to take a stand on whether or not to forgive the person. However, it is believed that forgiving someone is divine, along having positive health benefits. Letting go and taking off grudges can calm down someone, thus making them more productive and positive towards life.