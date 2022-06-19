e-Paper Get App

International Day of Yoga: Here's how yoga can help children

Through different asanas and forms of yoga, we can tide through the various problems associated with modern-day lifestyle

Rajshree Vora
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Our Vedas have answers to all our life problems—be it health, relationship, career or other aspects. All we need to do is put in efforts to understand ancient Vedic wisdom. Yoga too is woven intricately in the socio-cultural, spiritual and philosophical fabric of India. The West might have woken up to yoga in the past few years but for Indians, it has always been an integral part of their lives.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations marked June 21 as the International Day of Yoga to spread further awareness about the ancient discipline around the world.

Yoga is an ancient mental, physical and spiritual practice. Through regular practice, yoga can help us lead healthier lives. Through different asanas and forms of yoga, we can tide through the various problems associated with modern-day lifestyle. For example, stress, anxiety, and lifestyle diseases like hypertension, among other health problems can be successfully managed by practising yoga regularly.

The best part about yoga is it can be practised by all age groups, including children. Today, many students are under continuous duress due to the pressure to succeed. Students, at times, find themselves caught in the stressful web of expectations and realities. This affects their mental and physical health. Yoga can help children manage stress and lead a healthy life.

Yoga can help children:

  • Achieve physical and mental strength

  • Manage stress, anxiety

  • Be more confident

  • Boost self-esteem

  • Enhance concentration, focus, and memory

  • Learn teamwork

From a young age, children should be taught some basic asanas, breathing and meditative practices. However, these should be done under the guidance of a yoga expert. Additionally, they should be taught mantra chanting and memorising shlokas to improve cognitive power.

Asanas: Vajrasana, Padmasana, Vrikshasana, Garudasana, Dronasana, Uthitadwipadasana, Vipritkarnimudra, Halasana, Dhanurasana, Hastapadasana, Shavasana, etc.

Breathing practices: Focus on breathing, deep breathing, and kapalbhati.

Pranayama: Anuloma Viloma, Ujjayi, Bramari.

Meditative practices: Ajana Chakra, Sthitaprathnasana Tratak, Braham mudra, cyclic meditation, etc.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

