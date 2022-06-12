Health and You: Always hungry even after eating? Here's why

Photo: Freepik

Have you ever felt hungry despite gorging on lips-smacking food just a while ago? It is a common problem for people who find food irresistible. They have no control over eating—some cannot eat even a spoon more after a meal, but some indulge in desserts or even snacks and munchies after meals. The problem occurs due to failure of a sensor. The brain fails to signal the hunger sensor to stop binge-eating. And, when this occurs, the person is unable to control his appetite, despite having a full meal. This leads to weight gain and other health problems. Hence, it is important to seek medical guidance if you notice any change in your eating habits.

Symptoms

Can eat food in large quantity

Can’t control temptation

Person eats anytime, if tempted, even eat at mid night

Food becomes the focus of life

First they eat, then feel guilty

Can cause indigestion, gas, acidity, or constipation problem

Sujok Therapy

Apart from medical science, there are Ayurveda, Sujok therapy, Homeopathy, and traditional acupuncture, that can solve many health problems. As per Sujok therapy, the problem occurs due to an imbalance of energy. These energies are based on five elements — earth, water, fire, water and air. However, Sujok Therapy can help to harmonise them with colour therapy or Sujok acupuncture.

Sujok Therapy helps to harmonise energies by working on meridians and chakras. After understanding symptoms and constitution, a treatment plan can be formulated. These treatments are customised based on the individual’s problem.

Massage the points or apply yellow colour (as shown in photo above) alternate days for two weeks.

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and a yoga therapist)