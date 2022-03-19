International Day of Forests: Date, Significance and all you need to know

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March as the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

On March 21, 2022, we celebrate International Forest Day for the 10th year in a remember that lives are just as dependent on the forest land as on the sea regarding both food and livelihood.

International Forest Day is a tremendous occasion to celebrate the world’s wildlife and humanities’ achievements in preservation of it, to educate the public on forests and ecosystems. But it is also a suitable opportunity and the right time to address global problems and to mobilize political will to take action.

Forest sustainable management and their use of resources are key to combating climate change, and to contributing to the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations. Forests also play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Despite these social, health and economic benefits, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate. A recent report from a UN agency iterates that climate change is coming faster than we first assumed.

(with inputs from United Nations websites)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:26 PM IST