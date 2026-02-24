Inside Tara Sutaria's FIRST Mumbai House: Cosy Apartment With Giant Piano, Antique-Style Consoles & More

Tara Sutaria is stepping into 2026 with more than just new goals; she's unlocking the door to a brand-new chapter. The actress recently revealed that she has moved into her very first home in Mumbai, sharing glimpses of the space with fans and calling it a beginning filled with "endless laughter and love." And if the pictures are anything to go by, her home is every bit as graceful as she is.

Check out the post below:

A home that feels personal, not posh

Inside Tara's new Mumbai apartment, the vibe is warm, intimate and thoughtfully put together. Instead of going over the top, the actress has leaned into comfort layered with quiet luxury.

While the post doesn't feature a whole house tour, the postcard showcases a beautiful setting with fresh blooms arranged in a silver vase, candles casting a gentle glow, and shelves styled with books, framed photographs and meaningful keepsakes.

A striking highlight of her house is a vast living space with a grand piano placed elegantly over a patterned rug, balancing openness and cosiness with a subtle nod to her love for music. The flooring features classic wooden herringbone patterns, adding old-world charm.

Neutral sofas anchor the seating area, while antique-inspired console tables and traditional artwork lend a sense of heritage. Flowing curtains frame large windows, allowing natural light to flood in and enhance the calm, airy mood of the home.

In another corner, a beautifully styled console stands out, decorated with pink lilies, candles and framed photographs. It’s these carefully chosen details that give the space character.

Rather than feeling staged or overly designed, Tara’s first home reflects a lived-in warmth. The blend of vintage accents and modern minimalism makes it inviting and elegant at the same time, a space that reflects her understated style and love for aesthetics.