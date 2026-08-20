Inside Suryakumar Yadav & Devisha Shetty’s Breakfast Date In London: From Dubai Chocolate Cup To ‘Karanji’ Dumplings |

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently gave fans a delicious glimpse into his London getaway with wife Devisha Shetty, sharing pictures from what turned out to be a full day of eating and exploring different flavours. From a stylish breakfast date to an indulgent Asian feast, the cricketer's food diary was packed with everything from scallops and dim sum to the now-famous Dubai chocolate strawberry cup.

The couple began their day with breakfast at EL&N, with Suryakumar sharing snapshots of their meal and their time together. But the food adventures did not stop there. In his post, the cricketer revealed that a Dubai chocolate strawberry cup was a mandatory indulgence during the trip.

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The couple then moved on to what Suryakumar described as a massive Asian feast. The spread featured an interesting mix of dishes, including seared scallops served with grain pilaf, dim sum, truffle mushroom buns, wontons, fried dumplings, lotus root and sautéed greens.

However, it was one particular dish that brought a desi twist to their international food trail. Sharing a picture of the fried dumplings, Suryakumar joked that while they were technically dumplings, they were giving him serious “Karanji vibes.” The Maharashtra-style sweet snack clearly found an unexpected comparison on his plate in London.

“Balancing the greens with the good stuff!” he wrote while giving followers a glimpse of what a complete day of holiday eating looked like for him and Devisha.

The London getaway comes a few months after a special new chapter in the couple's lives, with Suryakumar and Devisha welcoming their daughter, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026.