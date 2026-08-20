Skipped Bikinis! Miss Universe Thailand Contestants Turn Into Food & Fruits For Quirky Costume Round | WATCH |

Moving over conventional pageant costumes and glamorous gowns, the contestants at Miss Universe Thailand 2026 took a deliciously different route for their national costume competition. With “Fruits & Food” as the theme, contestants representing all 77 Thai provinces transformed the stage into a vibrant celebration of Thailand's culinary culture.

From giant prawns and Pad Thai noodles to grilled chicken, coconuts and traditional fruit vendors, the contestants proved that when it came to this round, Thailand's most famous flavours were not being served on a plate — they were taking over the runway.

WATCH VIDEO:

The themed competition was designed to showcase Thailand's cultural identity, regional diversity and food heritage while highlighting the country's culinary “soft power.” Each contestant brought something distinctive from her province to life through imaginative costumes that celebrated local produce, popular dishes and traditional food culture.

One of the most eye-catching transformations came from Sunisa Pinklab from Trat, who arrived on stage dressed as a giant shrimp, creating one of the quirkiest and most memorable moments from the competition.

Phairin Srekaew from Uthai Thani paid tribute to one of Thailand's most beloved dishes, Pad Thai. Her elaborate costume featured giant noodles, turning the iconic street-food favourite into a full-fledged runway look.

Meanwhile, Warabhorn from Yasothon embraced a more traditional representation of Thailand's food culture by transforming herself into a local fruit vendor, celebrating the country's rich agricultural heritage.

Representing Khon Kaen, Sasiprapa Vitayatanagorn clearly understood the assignment. As the province is known for its famous grilled chicken, she brought the local speciality to the stage — and even made an appearance holding an actual piece of grilled chicken.

Tharina Botes from Bangkok represented a classic Thai meal through a costume celebrating the country's famous combination of sweet, sour, salty and spicy flavours.

The colourful competition is an important part of the journey towards the “Celestial Ascent” crown, with contestants hoping to earn the opportunity to represent Thailand at the 75th Miss Universe pageant.