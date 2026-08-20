Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Her Breakfast An Indian Twist With Besan Chilla & Pudina Chutney; Netizens Ask To 'Try Dosa Next' |

Hollywood star and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow recently added an Indian touch to her breakfast routine, and the result has caught the attention of food lovers online. The actor shared a video of herself preparing besan chilla, pairing the popular Indian dish with eggs and fresh mint chutney.

In the video posted on Instagram, Paltrow begins by preparing a batter using besan or gram flour. She then adds ingredients including chopped onions, tomatoes and grated ginger, along with a mix of spices, before bringing everything together into a smooth batter.

She then pours the mixture onto a pan and cooks small, savoury chillas. A popular breakfast and snack option in India, chilla is commonly prepared using gram flour or lentils and can be customised with vegetables, herbs and spices.

To complete her breakfast plate, Paltrow serves the freshly cooked chillas alongside an egg omelette and mint chutney, adding another familiar Indian flavour to the meal.

This isn't the first time the Oscar-winning actor has experimented with Indian-inspired food. She has previously shared glimpses of dishes such as aloo anday and kitchari bowls, showing her interest in bringing flavours from different cuisines into her kitchen.

Meanwhile, Paltrow has also found herself at the centre of online chatter for an entirely different reason. A purported invitation circulating on X and Threads claims to show plans for a private dinner hosted by the actor in honour of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The viral image describes the gathering as an off-the-record al fresco dinner, though the authenticity of the circulating invitation remains unclear.

On the professional front, Paltrow is also gearing up for a return to the big screen with the film adaptation of Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage, with Netflix reportedly acquiring the project following a competitive bidding process.