Inside Sofia Vergara's Mediterranean-Style Los Angeles Mansion With Dreamy Pool, Garden Courtyard And Luxe Walk-In Closet

Sofia Vergara's LA home | image Courtesy: Instagram (AD)

Sofia Vergara's glamorous lifestyle extends far beyond the red carpet. The Modern Family star once offered fans a rare peek inside her stunning Los Angeles residence, and every corner feels like an escape to the Mediterranean coast. From sun-drenched courtyards to elegant interiors and a designer-worthy wardrobe space, the actor's home is a masterclass in timeless luxury blended with relaxed European charm.

Sofia Vergara's Mediterranean villa in the heart of Los Angeles

On her birthday, Architectural Digest India shared throwback images of the actor's dreamy home. Inspired by Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, the property combines classic European influences with modern comfort, creating a home that feels sophisticated without losing its warmth.

The home makes an unforgettable first impression. White lime-washed stucco walls glow under natural sunlight, while traditional clay roof tiles reinforce the Mediterranean aesthetic.

A shallow reflecting pool stretches across the entrance, visually connecting the architecture with the lush outdoor landscape. Oversized limestone planters filled with olive trees and Mediterranean shrubs complete the welcoming courtyard, making it feel more like a boutique European retreat than a city mansion.

Grand architecture meets warm, inviting décor

One of the home's defining features is its seamless connection with nature. Nearly every room opens onto landscaped gardens through oversized French doors and expansive windows that allow sunlight to pour inside.

Soft linen curtains gently filter the daylight, while uninterrupted garden views become part of the décor. The design creates an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle where greenery remains visible from almost every corner of the house.

Inside, soaring barrel-vaulted ceilings supported by oversized white arches create dramatic visual depth throughout the home. The spacious layout is balanced by rustic details including handcrafted wooden dining tables, woven dining chairs, oversized terracotta planters and stone flooring that continues seamlessly into the outdoor spaces.

The living room embraces understated luxury with textured plaster walls, sculpted arched niches, a graceful curved staircase with wrought-iron railings and an impressive limestone fireplace that doubles as a striking architectural centrepiece.

Adding personality to the room are vintage-inspired seating, a towering indoor olive tree, a contemporary black horse sculpture and rich burgundy floral arrangements that introduce a bold splash of colour against the neutral backdrop.

Luxe closet, classic kitchen and more

As expected from one of Hollywood's most stylish stars, Sofia's walk-in wardrobe is every fashion enthusiast's fantasy. Shelves lined with designer heels stretch across the walls, while dedicated sections display luxury handbags and carefully organised clothing collections, transforming the space into a boutique-like dressing room.

The kitchen stays true to the home's timeless aesthetic while incorporating contemporary convenience. Warm ivory shaker cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, enhanced by decorative crown moulding that adds elegance without overwhelming the space.

Thoughtfully concealed storage keeps the kitchen clutter-free, allowing traditional craftsmanship and clean lines to take centre stage while maintaining a luxurious yet practical atmosphere.