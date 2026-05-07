Inside Priyanka Chopra's Peaceful Lord Shiva Temple At Her Los Angeles Mansion; Husband Nick Jonas Joins Morning Prayers | Instagram @priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra recently offered fans a serene peek into the spiritual corner of her luxurious Los Angeles home. On May 5, the actor shared a calming snapshot on her Instagram Stories, revealing an aesthetic home temple dedicated to Lord Shiva inside the mansion she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

The couple’s lavish 20,000-square-foot residence reflects a blend of modern luxury and warm minimalism. Featuring seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and soaring high ceilings, the interiors are designed in an elegant white palette accented with earthy wooden details that add warmth and texture to the space.

What truly caught fans’ attention, however, was Priyanka’s beautifully designed mini temple. The sacred corner features a grand idol of Lord Shiva placed against an all-white backdrop, decorated with fresh pink flowers and soft candlelight that creates a soothing spiritual atmosphere. Traditional brass trays, incense holders and carefully arranged puja accessories further elevate the divine aesthetic.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Peaceful Lord Shiva Temple At Her Los Angeles Mansion; Husband Nick Jonas Joins Morning Prayers | Instagram @priyankachopra

Beside the Shiva idol sits a metallic silver-toned idol of Lord Ganesha, completing the temple’s tranquil and devotional setting. Adding to the beauty of the space, a sleek transparent sliding glass door beside the temple opens directly into a lush green garden, allowing natural light and greenery to blend seamlessly with the spiritual corner.

Apart from the temple, the mansion also boasts several luxurious features including a mini home theatre, a sophisticated marble-white dining setup and an open terrace lounge designed for relaxed evenings. The dining area is decorated with personal family frames and even includes a mini dining table specially designed for little Malti Marie. The home is shared with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and their pets, Gino and Diana.