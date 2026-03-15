Inside Nita & Mukesh Ambani's '6-Tier Swadesh Themed' Cake For 41st Wedding Anniversary |

A luxurious custom cake designed for the 41st wedding anniversary of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has caught the internet’s attention after a Mumbai pâtisserie revealed the intricate creation online.

Celebrity baker Bunty Mahajan, who runs the high-end bakery Deliciae, shared a video on Instagram showcasing the stunning six-tier “Swadesh-themed” cake prepared for the celebration.

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In the clip, Mahajan described the cake as an “exotic creation” inspired by Indian heritage and craftsmanship. She revealed that the concept was based on the theme “Swadesh,” which celebrates Indian culture, textiles and traditional artistry.

Explaining the design inspiration, she said, “After a lot of scouting, I came up with the idea that we can feature handloom & fabric designs and the National flower, lotus.” The cake incorporated detailed patterns inspired by traditional Indian fabrics and weaving traditions.

She further added that the lotus motif was chosen for its deeper symbolism. “As Lotus is known for its purity and resilience,” Mahajan said, noting that the flower added both visual elegance and meaning to the design.

The lavish cake continues a tradition of thematic anniversary creations for the Ambani family. Last year, for their 40th wedding anniversary, the couple celebrated with a special Vantara-inspired cake that paid tribute to their ambitious wildlife conservation project, Vantara.

That previous masterpiece was a 30-kilogram, six-tier cake designed in soft white, gold and pastel pink hues. Gold-coated animal figurines decorated the tiers, reflecting the grandeur of the wildlife sanctuary and giving the cake a regal appearance.