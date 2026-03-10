Elegant Mehendi Of Mukesh Ambani's Nephew Vikram Salgaocar's Wife Shweana With Nandi & Elephant Motifs |

A video from the pre-wedding celebrations of Vikram Salgaocar and his wife, Shweana Raiturcar Salgaocar, has been going viral on social media, giving fans a closer look at the bride’s beautifully detailed mehendi design. The intricate henna was created by celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the ceremony.

In the video, Veena Nagda is seen sitting beside Shweana as the bride proudly shows off her mehendi-adorned hands and feet. The design stands out for its delicate detailing and meaningful motifs, reflecting both elegance and tradition.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing the story behind the design, Veena wrote in her caption, "When I went to apply mehendi for Shweana Raiturcar Salgaokar, she was extremely excited about her mehendi. Being a jewellery designer herself, she wanted something very elegant, intricate and sharp."

The mehendi also featured special symbolic elements requested by the bride. Veena further revealed, "She specially requested Nandi and Elephant motifs in her mehendi for blessings and prosperity." These motifs are considered auspicious in Indian traditions, often representing strength, good fortune and divine blessings.

Vikram Salgaocar Wedding:

Vikram Salgaocar, the nephew of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai on February 12. The lavish wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Vikram is the son of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Dipti Salgaocar and businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar. He is also the eldest grandchild of the late industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

Nita Ambani Performs Tilak Ceremony:

One of the emotional highlights from the wedding celebrations featured Nita Ambani performing the traditional tilak ceremony for the groom. In a widely shared video, she is seen applying a tilak to Vikram on stage and warmly embracing him, creating a touching moment that has since won hearts across social media.