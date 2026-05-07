Inside MV Hondius Cruise: Luxury Polar Expedition Ship Making Headlines For Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak; Most Luxe Room Here Costs Approx ₹32 Lakh |

MV Hondius, one of the world’s most advanced polar expedition cruise ships, is currently making international headlines following reports of a hantavirus outbreak onboard during a transatlantic voyage. According to reports, three passengers have died, while the vessel, carrying around 150 people, is currently headed toward the Canary Islands.

Launched in 2019, the MV Hondius is a state-of-the-art Polar Class 6 expedition vessel specifically engineered for voyages across some of the planet’s harshest and most remote environments, including the Arctic and Antarctica. Designed with sustainability and exploration in mind, the 353-foot ship combines advanced ice-strengthened technology with eco-conscious systems for safer navigation in extreme icy waters.

The vessel can accommodate up to 170 passengers and is known for offering immersive, nature-focused travel experiences rather than traditional luxury cruising. It serves as a floating “basecamp” for polar expeditions, enabling travelers to engage in activities like Zodiac boat excursions, kayaking, bird watching, hiking, scuba diving and wildlife exploration under the guidance of onboard experts and scientists.

One of the ship’s standout features is its fleet of Zodiac boats and an indoor embarkation platform that allows passengers to safely access icy shorelines even in difficult weather conditions. The ship also houses a dedicated lecture hall for scientific workshops and educational sessions, reinforcing its expedition-focused identity.

Costliest Room On MV Hondius

The most luxurious accommodation onboard is the Grand Suite with Private Balcony, regarded as the ship’s premium stay option. Spanning approximately 27 square metres (291 square feet), the suite offers expansive ocean views, a private balcony that reportedly costs up to 29,000 euros, making it one of the most exclusive accommodations available on a polar cruise vessel.

Apart from the Grand Suites, the ship also offers multiple cabin categories, including deluxe cabins and budget-friendly triple or quadruple porthole rooms, catering to a wide range of expedition travellers.

The cruise ship follows a sophisticated 4-star design aesthetic with mid-century-inspired décor and a relaxed, highly social atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a panoramic Observation Lounge and bar located on the top deck.

While MV Hondius has long been admired for its adventurous spirit and engineering excellence, the ongoing health scare has now placed the vessel under global attention.