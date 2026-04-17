Inside India’s Most Luxurious Train: A Moving Palace On Wheels Where One Ticket Starts At ₹18,50,100 | https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/

India has long been known for its royal heritage and a better way to experience it is through a journey that blends luxury, history and travel all in one. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to travel like royalty, Palace on Wheels offers one of the most extravagant train experiences in the country.

A Royal Journey On Rails

Often regarded as India’s premier luxury train, the Palace on Wheels recreates the grandeur of royal lifestyles with opulent cabins, elegant interiors and personalised butler service. From fine dining to curated excursions, every detail is designed to give passengers a regal experience as the train travels through Rajasthan’s most iconic destinations.

One of the standout stops on its 7-night, 8-day itinerary is Jaisalmer, famously known as the Golden City. Nestled in the heart of the desert, this destination offers a perfect blend of culture, history and adventure.

Exploring The Golden City

The Jaisalmer leg of the journey is thoughtfully curated, keeping in mind the region’s harsh afternoon heat. Guests often relax inside the luxurious cabins during peak hours, before stepping out to explore the city’s treasures.

Key highlights include visits to the iconic Jaisalmer Fort, scenic Gadisar Lake and heritage havelis like Patwon Ki Haveli and Nathmal Ki Haveli. A guided city walk adds depth to the experience, allowing travellers to soak in the rich history and architecture.

The adventure continues with a camel safari at the famous Sam Sand Dunes, where golden sands stretch endlessly, offering a truly magical desert experience. The day often concludes with a royal dinner at Gorbandh Palace, complete with local cuisine and live cultural performances.

Tariff & Booking Details

The Palace on Wheels is undoubtedly a premium experience, with pricing varying based on cabin type and occupancy. For April 2026 (lean season), tariffs are approximately:

Inside India’s Most Luxurious Train: A Moving Palace On Wheels Where One Ticket Starts At ₹18,50,100 | Website: https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/

Presidential Suite: ₹2,64,300 (per night) | ₹18,50,100 (full journey)

Super Deluxe Cabin: ₹2,15,600 (per night) | ₹15,09,200 (full journey)

Single Occupancy: ₹1,08,900 (per night) | ₹7,62,300 (full journey)

Double Occupancy: ₹70,800 (per night) | ₹4,95,600 (full journey)

International pricing starts at around USD 6048 per person for the full journey (double occupancy, low season).