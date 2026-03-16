At ₹1Cr Per Night, Is This India's Most Expensive Hotel Room? Inside MP's Oberoi Rajgarh Palace Resort, Which Was Featured As World’s Greatest Places of 2026 | Instagram @theoberoirajgarhpalace

The Oberoi Group has earned global recognition as its newly opened property, The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, has been included in TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026. The prestigious list highlights exceptional destinations and experiences across the world, celebrating places that offer unique cultural, natural and hospitality experiences.

Located in Khajuraho, the palace resort is set atop the scenic Maniyagarh Hills overlooking a rain-fed lake. The property occupies a 350-year-old restored palace of the Bundela dynasty, which has been meticulously restored and transformed into a luxurious retreat. Opened in November, the resort features 65 rooms and suites with fresco-inspired interiors, along with private pools, gardens and terraces that blend royal heritage with modern luxury.

One of the biggest highlights of the resort is its proximity to nature and heritage attractions. Across the lake lies Panna National Park, a 200-square-mile wildlife reserve known for its successful Bengal tiger repopulation programme, along with Indian leopards and sloth bears.

For those interested in cultural exploration, the palace historian leads curated visits to the iconic Khajuraho Group of Monuments, famous for its intricately carved Hindu and Jain temples and located just about 30 minutes from the resort.

How much do rooms cost here?

The luxury experience at the palace comes with a wide range of accommodation options:

Palace Room (1 Twin Bed): ₹73,000 – ₹85,000 per night

Palace Room with Private Terrace: ₹78,000 – ₹90,000 per night

Premier Room with Private Pool: ₹85,000 – ₹95,000 per night

Royal Villa with Private Pool: ₹1,83,000 per night

The most expensive stay at the property is the Kohinoor Suite with Private Pool, which reportedly costs ₹1,100,000 per night, making it one of the priciest luxury stays in India.

With its royal heritage, wildlife experiences and proximity to one of India’s most famous UNESCO sites, The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace has quickly positioned itself as a destination in itself for luxury travellers.