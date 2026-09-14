Inside Mithun Chakraborty’s 1985 Madh Island Bungalow: 1.5 Acres Space With Private Cottages, Gym And Office 

Inside Mithun Chakraborty’s Madh Island home | YouTube

Away from Mumbai’s packed streets and towering buildings sits a sprawling family retreat that has been part of Mithun Chakraborty’s life for decades. Known as Mimoh Cottage, the Madh Island property is less like a conventional bungalow and more like a private little world, surrounded by greenery and filled with memories from the actor’s personal and professional journey.

The veteran actor’s property spans nearly 1.5 acres, or around 65,000 sq ft, and recently offered a rare glimpse inside when his younger son, Namashi Chakraborty, opened its gates for a home tour with Pinkvilla.

A family home since 1985

The story of Mimoh Cottage goes back to 1985, when Mithun and his family bought the property a few months after the birth of his elder son, Mimoh. The cottage was later named after him.

Speaking to the outlet, Namashi explained that the expansive property was designed around the idea of giving every family member their own space. Rather than having everyone under one roof, the estate consists of several connected yet independent cottages.

“There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space,” Namashi said.

Multiple cottages, private gym and more

Mimoh Cottage has spaces dedicated to work, fitness and guests. Hidden among the foliage is a separate gym cottage, while guest quarters provide accommodation for friends and colleagues who visit the family.

Another cottage has been transformed into an office, and this is perhaps one of the most fascinating spaces on the property for Bollywood enthusiasts.

The office houses a Wall of Fame documenting milestones from Mithun’s long career. Among the photographs are rare archival images from his FTII days, offering a glimpse into the actor’s early years.

The collection also traces an interesting chapter from his beginnings. Before filmmaker Mrinal Sen cast him in Mrigayaa under his eventual screen name, Mithun was reportedly known by the screen name Rana Rez.

Where Bollywood memories were made

At the heart of the office is a large wooden conference table with its own slice of Hindi cinema history. According to the home-tour details, iconic tracks including “Julie Julie” were reportedly first pitched and approved during informal weekend sessions held there in the late 1980s.

With its separate cottages, lush surroundings, vintage car and archive of career memories, Mimoh Cottage offers a rare look at the private space behind one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars.