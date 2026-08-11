Inside Drake's Viral Toronto Party: Rapper Gives Away $50,000 Cash, BMW, Birkin Bags & More To Empower Women

Drake is no stranger to using his success to give back, whether it’s supporting fans, helping people in need, or surprising those around him with generous gestures. Now, the rapper-singer has taken that generosity to his hometown of Toronto, where his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event turned into an unforgettable night of cash prizes, luxury cars, and extravagant gifts for women in attendance.

Inside Drake's viral Toronto party

Drake hosted the third annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event in Toronto on August 4, continuing an initiative centred on celebrating and supporting women. This year, the rapper reportedly went especially big, with more than $1 million in cash and gifts handed out during the evening.

Videos from the gathering began circulating online, showing some of the unexpected giveaways and quickly turning the event into a social media talking point.

Among the biggest cash prizes were $50,000 and $100,000 awards, which Drake presented to women during the celebration. The reactions captured in the videos ranged from disbelief to emotional excitement as guests realised they were walking away with life-changing amounts of money.

Luxury cars, bags & more

The surprises weren't limited to cash. Drake also turned the evening into a luxury car giveaway, with one attendee reportedly winning a brand-new BMW through a raffle. Another major moment came when Toronto sports broadcaster Kayla Grey received a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from the rapper.

The giveaways reportedly extended into luxury fashion too, with several attendees said to have received Birkin bags as part of the night's gifts. While the cash and cars naturally became the biggest talking points online, the high-end handbags added another layer to an already lavish evening.

Away from the viral gifting moments, footage from the party showed an intimate dinner setup where guests enjoyed an indulgent spread of cocktails, pasta, and steaks.

The event's focus on women also ties into Drake's long-standing interest in creating spaces that celebrate and uplift them. The idea reportedly has roots in an event he attended around 2008 called What Women Want, which helped inspire the concept behind Strong Women, Stronger Drinks.