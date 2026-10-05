Inside Cancer Survivor Manisha Koirala's Intense Fitness Routine At 56; Actor Shares Glimpses Of Her Upper-Body Workout |

Actress Manisha Koirala is inspiring fans with her dedication to fitness at the age of 56. The Heeramandi actor, who battled stage 4 ovarian cancer, regularly shares glimpses of her workout sessions and fitness journey on social media. In a recent video, Manisha was seen powering through an intense upper-body workout, showcasing her strength, endurance and commitment to staying active.

The workout featured a combination of exercises targeting her back, biceps, triceps and shoulders, along with assisted pull-ups to challenge her upper-body strength.

Decoding Manisha Koirala's Upper-Body Workout:

Manisha began with lat pulldowns, an exercise that primarily strengthens the back muscles while also engaging the biceps. She followed these with cable bicep curls, which isolate the biceps and help build arm strength.

The actor then performed overhead tricep extensions, targeting the triceps at the back of the upper arms. This was followed by dumbbell bicep curls, another effective exercise for strengthening the arms and improving muscle endurance.

She also incorporated lateral raises, which work the shoulder muscles, particularly the lateral deltoids, helping improve shoulder strength and stability. The session concluded with assisted pull-ups, a compound exercise that engages the back, shoulders and arms while helping build the strength required to perform unassisted pull-ups.

Manisha Koirala's Fitness Philosophy

Diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in 2012, Manisha underwent surgery and chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in 2013.

Manisha has previously opened up about her changing fitness goals and the importance of understanding her body. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she wrote, "The body I had years ago isn't the body I have today. It doesn't need punishment. It needs understanding. I had to change my approach, not just work harder."

She further added that although she was still working towards her goals, she felt stronger, healthier and hopeful.