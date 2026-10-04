Fatima Sana Shaikh Adds A Stunning Custom-Built Bike To Her Garage; Calls It 'Completely Me' |

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has added a new ride to her bike collection, and the excitement surrounding her latest purchase is evident. Known for her love of motorcycles, the Dangal actress recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her new bike, along with glimpses of the special moment she welcomed it into her garage.

For Fatima, the new addition appears to be more than just another motorcycle. Sharing her excitement, the actress revealed how an initial idea gradually transformed into a personalised ride that reflects her taste and personality.

"Still smiling from yesterday. Seeing my bike finally come together was such a special feeling. What started as an idea became something so beautiful, detailed and completely me," she wrote.

The actress also expressed gratitude to the teams at BCW Custom Studio, YC Design Motorcyclesales and Buzzmoto for bringing her vision to life. Acknowledging their efforts, she appreciated the time, thought and attention that went into creating the bike.

"I trusted you guys with my bike, and you created something truly special. Couldn't be happier with how she turned out," Fatima added.

Her post also caught the attention of actress Dia Mirza, who admired the motorcycle's appearance and commented, "Stunning, the details," followed by a heart emoji.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Love For Bike Riding

The actress has previously spoken about her fondness for riding motorcycles. In an earlier Instagram post, Fatima shared that she had returned to riding after a long break, recalling her experience of riding through the mountains during the filming of Dhak Dhak.

"Back on the bike after ages! Last rode in the mountains during Dhak Dhak.. and had almost forgotten how peaceful it feels," she wrote.