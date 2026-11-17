Businesswoman Ananya Birla recently opened the doors of her Mumbai mansion to filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, offering a glimpse of her luxurious home. The house tour, featured on November 16, 2026, showcased a space where classical European architecture meets elaborate detailing and contemporary comforts. From its impressive entrance to a surprisingly vibrant kitchen, here's a closer look at the mansion.

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A palace-inspired exterior

The first thing that catches the eye is the mansion's imposing architecture. Spread across multiple floors, the property features an elegant ivory and cream-coloured facade, with classical European and neoclassical influences reflected in its elaborate stonework and ornamental details.

The architecture leans towards old-world grandeur, with its expansive structure and carefully designed exterior giving the property a regal appearance. Adding to its charm is the greenery surrounding the mansion, with mature trees, manicured shrubs and landscaped gardens creating a lush setting around the building.

Victorian-style gazebos add charm to the gardens

The outdoor spaces are just as jaw-dropping as the mansion itself. One of the standout features is a pair of Victorian-style garden gazebos finished in a distinctive turquoise-green shade. Their decorative arches and intricate metalwork lend the garden a vintage aesthetic.

Surrounded by tropical plants and carefully maintained greenery, these outdoor structures offer a charming setting for family gatherings and get-togethers. The landscaped spaces also soften the grandeur of the building, bringing a refreshing natural element to the property.

A grand entrance with a statement chandelier

Stepping inside, the mansion continues its elaborate design language. The ground-floor entrance features a large idol of Lord Ganesha, accompanied by an impressive chandelier that immediately draws attention.

The entrance opens into a spacious formal lobby designed around scale and symmetry. Towering marble-clad columns, high ceilings and an elaborate crystal chandelier give the reception area an almost cinematic appearance.

Dark wooden furniture with intricate carvings, traditional silhouettes and decorative pieces add warmth to the expansive space. Richly patterned flooring and layered lighting further enhance the classical European-inspired interiors, making the lobby one of the most striking areas of the house.

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A contemporary kitchen with a pop of colour

Moving away from the mansion's otherwise traditional aesthetic, the kitchen introduces a more contemporary design. Rich dark-wood finishes are paired with bright lime-green cabinetry, creating an interesting contrast that gives the space a fresh and vibrant appearance.

Polished stone surfaces and stainless-steel appliances add to its modern functionality. A large kitchen island takes centre stage, doubling as a preparation counter and cooking station, with a gas hob fitted into the countertop.

The colourful cabinetry brings a playful touch to the otherwise sophisticated space, making the kitchen stand out from the more ornate rooms elsewhere in the mansion.

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