 Inside Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Ultra-Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Private Villas & Turquoise Views
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInside Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Ultra-Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Private Villas & Turquoise Views

Inside Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Ultra-Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Private Villas & Turquoise Views

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly holidaying in the Maldives, soaking in island luxury at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The couple arrived via private jet and are said to be staying in ultra-exclusive villas featuring private pools, personalised services and world-class dining, enjoying a quiet, high-end escape amid turquoise waters.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

When your idea of a holiday involves privacy, postcard-perfect waters and next-level indulgence, the Maldives is a natural pick, and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are doing it the most luxurious way possible. After beginning the year immersed in spiritual and family commitments back home in Gujarat, the couple has now hit pause and flown off for a serene, sun-soaked escape that's all about quiet luxury and exclusivity.

Anant and Radhika's Maldives vacation

According to reports by Hotelier Maldives, Anant and Radhika are currently unwinding in the Maldives at the ultra-exclusive Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, one of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the world. Their getaway began around January 17, when Anant Ambani's private Boeing 737 jet reportedly landed in the island nation, accompanied by a sizeable security detail.

Read Also
Saif Ali Khan's 'Peaceful, Private' Space Away From Mumbai: Actor Gives Tour Inside His Luxurious...
article-image

Known for hosting global dignitaries and celebrities, the resort is designed for guests who value discretion as much as indulgence. With a dedicated concierge team, private chefs and vast standalone villas, it offers the kind of seclusion VVIP guests expect.

FPJ Shorts
In-SPACe, 4 Space Startups Tie Up To Build India’s 1st Private Earth Observation Constellation
In-SPACe, 4 Space Startups Tie Up To Build India’s 1st Private Earth Observation Constellation
'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In Nagpur
'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In Nagpur
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball for Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND Vs NZ 1st T20
Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback After 2 Years, Smashes First Ball for Four & Gets Out Early For 8 In IND Vs NZ 1st T20
Union Budget 2026–27: Infrastructure And Energy Firms Seek Policy Streamlining, Green Push To Sustain Capex Growth
Union Budget 2026–27: Infrastructure And Energy Firms Seek Policy Streamlining, Green Push To Sustain Capex Growth
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | Image Courtesy: Hilton.com

Inside the ultra-private experience

The resort's villas are often described as among the finest in the Maldives. As per the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi official website, each comes with expansive living spaces, private plunge pools and direct access to the sea or beach.

Some villas even feature overwater hammock beds suspended above the reef, making ocean views part of everyday life. The design blends modern elegance with natural textures, ensuring luxury without losing the island vibe.

Read Also
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming...
article-image

Beyond the villas, the Waldorf Astoria is a destination in itself. Guests can choose from 11 speciality dining venues, ranging from relaxed beachside meals to immersive fine-dining experiences.

One standout is Terra, where diners sit inside private bamboo pods nestled among treetops, offering both privacy and panoramic views. Another highlight is The Ledge by Dave Pynt, an Australian-style grill led by the chef behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Ultra-Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Private Villas &...
Inside Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Ultra-Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Private Villas &...
Republic Day 2026: Heritage Sites To Visit In Mumbai
Republic Day 2026: Heritage Sites To Visit In Mumbai
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...
'Greek God Pro Max': Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 'Bollywood Biceps' In Shirtless Pics; Fans Ask If...