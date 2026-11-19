Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 7 Powerful And Inspirational Quotes By Former Prime Minister Of India |

Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed on November 19. Born in 1917, she remains one of the most prominent figures in India's political history. Known for her strong leadership and outspoken views, Gandhi shared several memorable thoughts on life, work, determination and human nature.

On her birth anniversary, here are seven powerful quotes attributed to her.

“You can't shake hands with a clenched fist.” — Indira Gandhi

This quote highlights the importance of peace, cooperation and dialogue. It reminds us that resolving conflicts requires openness rather than hostility.

“You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and vibrantly alive in repose.” — Indira Gandhi

Gandhi's words emphasise the value of maintaining inner calm even during challenging situations. They encourage us to find balance between action and rest.

“Whenever you take a step forward, you are bound to disturb something.” — Indira Gandhi

Progress often comes with resistance and challenges. This quote reminds us that change may unsettle people, but that should not stop us from moving ahead.

“My commitment is my symbol, my vision my standard, and for this vision, my commitment!” — Indira Gandhi

This statement reflects the importance of dedication and having a clear vision. It highlights how commitment can become the driving force behind one's goals.

“There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.” — Indira Gandhi

With a touch of humour, Gandhi highlights the value of hard work over recognition. The quote encourages people to focus on their contributions rather than chasing praise.

“You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose.” — Indira Gandhi

This version of the quote offers the same reminder about finding peace amid a busy life. It encourages us to remain mentally present and balanced, even when life gets demanding.

“You can't shake hands with a clenched fist.” — Indira Gandhi

Repeated here as a reminder that meaningful relationships and understanding cannot grow out of anger or aggression. Sometimes, the first step towards a solution is choosing cooperation over confrontation.